RCSD increasing deputies at local high school due to potential threat on Halloween

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it will increasing deputies at one local high school amid rumors of a potential threat on Halloween.

Deputies say they were made aware of the threats a few weeks ago at Spring Hill High School and have since been investigating the incident.

No credible or proof of threats have been found, according to deputies.