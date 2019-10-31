SCHP: Pedestrian killed after a vehicle collision on Cherokee Boulevard

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a pedestrian was killed after a vehicle collision on Wednesday.

Troopers say the collision happened around 6:50 p.m. on Cherokee Boulevard.

According to investigators, a vehicle hit the pedestrian, who was walking in the roadway.

Officials say the pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the collision and the driver was not injured.

Authorities say no charges will be filed against the driver.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.