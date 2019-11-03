Gamecocks lose Nick Muse and Josh Vann for the season with injuries

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will Muschamp announced Sunday night that tight end Nick Muse (torn ACL) and wide receiver Josh Vann (broken hand) would miss the remainder of the 2019 season with injuries.

Both were injured in the Vanderbilt game, a game in which the passing attack was already missing receiver Shi Smith with a hamstring injury.

Muse, a junior transfer from William & Mary, had 17 receptions for 158 yards in his first season with the Gamecocks. Vann, a sophomore from Tucker, Ga., had 19 receptions for 171 yards.

With no official word on when Smith will return to the Gamecocks, this leaves South Carolina’s already inconsistent passing attack with even fewer options for freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski.

The Gamecocks return to action on Saturday at 7:00 when Appalachian State comes to Williams-Brice Stadium.