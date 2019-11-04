At least 1 person in critical condition as investigation into McCords Ferry crash continues

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Several people were taken to the hospital after two 18 wheelers and a bus collided on McCords Ferry road late Monday afternoon. Officials say the truck driver’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

At last check the Columbia Police Department posted an up date on Twitter on the condition of those involved in the crash.

Also, a total of 7 people were taken to the hospital for injuries. 2 truck drivers, 5 bus passengers. According to medical staff, at least one bus passenger is in critical condition. All other injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 5, 2019

Police tell us the McCords Ferry could remain shut down from Leesburg Road to screaming Eagle road for the next few hours as they continue cleaning up the crash site. A cause for the crash is still unknown.