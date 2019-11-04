At least 1 person in critical condition as investigation into McCords Ferry crash continues

Rochelle Dean,

Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Several people were taken to the hospital after two 18 wheelers and a bus collided on McCords Ferry road late Monday afternoon.  Officials say the truck driver’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

At last check the Columbia Police Department posted an up date on Twitter on the condition of those involved in the crash.

Police tell us the McCords Ferry could remain shut down from Leesburg Road to screaming Eagle road for the next few hours as they continue cleaning up the crash site. A cause for the crash is still unknown.

Categories: Local News, Richland

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts