RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Deputies need your help to find a missing man in need of his medication.

Authorities say John Scott, 25, was last seen on October 16 at his home on Northeast Richland County around 6 a.m.

According to investigators, he is considered to be a vulnerable adult as he has a medical condition.

Officials say he’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has hazel eyes and a beard.

If you know where he is, call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.