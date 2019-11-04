Voting information you need to know before elections start on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s time to vote again as the municipal election kicks off tomorrow!

The election runs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

One of the seats up for grabs is the District three City Council position, where councilman Moe Baddourah faces off against Will Brennan and John Loveday.

City officials say in-person absentee voting ends today.

In-person absentee voters can vote at the Richland County Elections & Voter Registration Office at 2020 Hampton Street between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Voters must bring their photo identification.

Officials say if you want to vote absentee by mail, return your absentee ballot to the Richland County Elections & Voter Registration Office by 7:00 p.m. this Tuesday.

You can also return the ballot in-person or by mail.

To view the candidate listing, visit the City of Columbia’s website by clicking here.

If you want to see your voter registration, voting location, or your sample ballot, visit the S.C. Votes website by clicking here.