Man dies after falling into grain bin full of corn

Florence, SC (AP) — A rescue effort turned into a recovery effort after Florence County authorities say a man fell into a grain bill and died today.

Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 25-year-old Andrew Rupard.

Authorities say Rupard fell into a grain bin full of corn Monday morning on Scurry Road in Lake City.

Officials say firefighters initially tried to save the man’s life, but after a few hours, determined the man had died and called the coroner. Authorities are still working to determine the cause of this incident.