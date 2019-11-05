Woman charged in connection to a September murder case in Kershaw

(Courtesy: KCSO/Facebook) Renee Shannon

(Courtesy: KCSO) Corey Perrine

(Courtesy: KCDC) Christopher Beasley

(Courtesy: KCDC) Jackson Jacobs

(Courtesy: KCDC) Ronny English



(Courtesy: KCDC) Joseph Edwards











KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they’ve charged another suspect connected to a murder in September.

Officials say Renee Shannon, 56, is charged accessory before the fact, for the homicide of Cletis Baker Jr., 44.

According to investigators, on September 18, they found Baker’s body on Damascus Church Road.

Deputies say the homicide took place at the 100 block of Doc Humphries Road, where they noticed extensive cleaning was done, allegedly to destroy evidence at a known drug house.

Officials have also arrested four other suspects in connection to the murder.

Authorities say Joseph Edwards, 35, is charged with murder, while Ronny English, 53, Jackson Jacobs, 27 & Christopher Beasley, 19, are each charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

They are being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Deputies say they have an arrest warrant for Corey Perrine, 25, for Baker’s death.

Officials say he’s currently in a North Carolina jail on two attempted murder charges, and they’re making arrangements to formally charge him in South Carolina by placing a detainer on him.

Shannon is also being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting bond.