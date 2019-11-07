Deputies search for a witness of a fatal shooting on Sulton Drive

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies say they need to find a witness of a fatal shooting Wednesday on Sulton Drive.

Authorities say they’re searching for Steven Elmore, 16, for more information, after other witnesses say he was at the scene of the shooting.

According to investigators, just after 2 p.m., two men were arguing when one of them was shot and killed.

Deputies say they are investigating this incident.

If you know where Elmore is or have any information on this incident, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.