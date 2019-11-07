Panera offering free meals to military service members on Veterans Day

Panera will be recognizing the brave people who served our country this Veterans Day.

On Monday, the company will provide veterans and military service members with free meals at its 28 locations between South Carolina and Georgia.

The annual tradition began in 2011, resulting in nearly 150,000 meals being given away to service members.

“Without the sacrifice and bravery of our men and women in uniform, we wouldn’t have a country to live in let alone a business to run,” said Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises, Panera Bread’s largest franchisee. “This is a small thank you for a very big reason. We are grateful to all veterans and service members for the freedoms they have afforded us.”

Along with providing free meals on Veterans Day, certain locations will also be raising funds for Disabled American Veterans.

Veterans will be able to pick a combination of any two half portions soup, salad, sandwiches, flatbreads, or mac and cheese free of charge on Monday. They just need to wear their uniform or show either a valid military I.D. or discharge papers at participating locations.