USGS reports earthquake in Cayce
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)- There was a little rumble in the Midlands this morning.
According to a tweet sent out by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the US Geological Survey reported a 2.o magnitude earthquake near the city of Cayce early this morning.
This is the third earthquake reported in the Midlands in 2019.
USGS reports a 2.0 magnitude #earthquake occurred near Cayce, SC, early this morning: https://t.co/FDqCzMgetS #sctweets
— SCEMD (@SCEMD) November 7, 2019