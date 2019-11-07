USGS reports earthquake in Cayce

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)- There was a little rumble in the Midlands this morning.

According to a tweet sent out by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the US Geological Survey reported a 2.o magnitude earthquake near the city of Cayce early this morning.

This is the third earthquake reported in the Midlands in 2019.

 

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News

