9 people arrested for scheme to defraud SC medicaid program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Nine people have been arrested accused of defrauding the South Carolina medicaid program.

A year-and-a-half long investigation resulted in 18 charges brought against the nine defendants including forgery and medical assistance provider fraud.

The defendants are alleged to have each had an individual role within the larger fraud scheme to receive reimbursement from South Carolina medicaid for services that were not provided.