Fire Marshal’s office offers heating safety tips as temps drop

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The South Carolina Fire Marshals Office is warning people who use space heaters or kerosene lamps to stay warm.

Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones offers the following tips to ensure safety during the cold winter months:

• Only use kerosene heaters and space heaters according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Inspect the

heater for cracked or broken plugs. If frayed, worn, or damaged, do not use the heater.

o Keep the unit on a flat surface at least three feet away from anything that can burn. Use this “three

feet rule” and don’t let pets or children play too close to the heater.

o Never leave heaters unattended.

o Refuel a kerosene heater outdoors.

o Always plug the space heater directly into the wall, not an extension cord or power strip; unplug

when not in use.

o Don’t use either to dry wet clothing.

• Heating pads and electric blankets also pose a fire risk – especially if more than 10 years old. Don’t place

anything on top of either one while in use – this includes other blankets or pets. Never fold electric blankets

or use while sleeping.

• Portable generators, commonly used in the winter as a result of storm-induced power outages, produce

odorless and deadly carbon monoxide. Follow manufacturer’s instructions to prevent death from carbon

monoxide. Never use a generator indoors.

• Be careful when using candles and keep them out of reach of children and pets. Since it is an open flame,

never use a candle if oxygen is used in the home. Use sturdy candle holders and extinguish upon leaving a

room or going to sleep.

• Since they are much safer to use than candles, have flashlights ready to use in case of a power outage.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Only burn seasoned

and dried wood. During the upcoming holiday season, avoid hanging decorations around the fireplace area.

Never burn wrapping paper in a fireplace; it burns too fast and hot to be controlled. Wait until ashes are

cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Never put ashes in a cardboard box or bag.

• Chimneys should be cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional. If not, they can become

filled with highly flammable layers of creosote.

• Do not use the kitchen stove or oven to heat the home. Neither are designed to heat large areas, and the

element may fail causing a fire. Never leave food cooking on the stove unattended.