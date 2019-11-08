SC Department of Revenue issuing 400,000 rebate checks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The time has finally come for qualifying South Carolinians to receive $50 rebate checks over the next month.

The money for the rebate comes from $61 million in tax dollars generated by the 2018 Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina.

“This is great news for South Carolina’s taxpayers,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Any time the government funds essential programs and agencies and has money left over, we should strive to send it back to the people who earned it. I’m proud of the Department of Revenue’s work towards getting these checks to South Carolinians as quickly and as efficiently as they’ve been able to.”

Rebates are being issued in zip code order, and most eligible taxpayers will receive their check by December 2. Married couples who filed a joint 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return will receive one $50 rebate check.

To qualify for the rebate, you must have:

Filed your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return by October 15, 2019.

A 2018 South Carolina tax liability of at least $50 after credits.

How to identify the rebate check:

Rebates are mailed in standard envelope with the SCDOR listed in the return address.

The memo line on each check reads “SC Tax Rebate.”

A box in the middle of each check provides information about what the rebate is.

The check will be exactly for $50.

If you’re eligible and haven’t received your rebate by December 27, download and complete form SC3911. Write “Rebate” at the top of the form and skip the Refund Options section – direct deposit is not available for the $50 rebate.