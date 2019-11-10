Lawmaker: Richland County may have to repay $40M in taxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina lawmaker who has seen a state audit says Richland County may have to repay $40 million collected in a penny sales tax for road improvements.

Rep. Kirkman Finlay says a constituent showed him the document. Both the county and the state have refused to release it publicly.

Richland County voters approved the extra sales tax in 2012, hoping to collect $1 billion for road improvements.

The state Revenue Department accused the county of spending some money on public relations and a small business program and the state Supreme Court agreed in a 2018 ruling that Richland County would have to pay back any taxes spent improperly.

News outlets report the county has not responded to Finley’s comments.