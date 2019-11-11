Gamecock Women’s Soccer Grabs No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Fresh off its 2019 SEC Tournament championship, No. 7 South Carolina women’s soccer (16-1-1, 7-0-3) earned its seventh-straight NCAA Tournament bid when the 64-team field was announced Monday afternoon.

The Gamecocks, who drew a No. 2 seed, will host Samford in the tournament’s opening round this weekend with the date and time to be announced later. Any broadcast schedule has yet to be determined.

Tickets for the first-round match, which go on sale Tue., Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. ET, are $8 for adults and $5 for students and children (17 and under). Fans can call the ticket office at 803-777-4274 or order and print tickets online. Tickets will also be available on the day of the game at the gate, where only cash will be accepted.

This season will mark the 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Gamecocks, who have reached the event in 12 of the last 13 years. The seventh-straight bid is the longest streak in program history. Carolina has hosted a first-round match in seven of the last eight years, advancing out of those games six times.

Samford earned its spot in the NCAA Tournament after winning the 2019 Southern Conference Tournament with a 1-0 win over Furman. It marks the second-straight season the Gamecocks will open NCAA Tournament play with the SoCon Tournament champion as UNC Greensboro traveled to Columbia for the opening round of the 2018 event. The Bulldogs are 13-3-6 on the season after winning their third SoCon Tournament title.

The winner of this first-round match will face the winner of the Notre Dame/Saint Louis match. The other half of the Gamecocks section of the bracket features No. 3-seed Kansas against Iowa and Virginia Tech against Xavier.

The Gamecocks are one of five SEC schools to qualify for the 2019 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. Third-seeded Arkansas joined the Gamecocks with a national seed, while Florida and Texas A&M will also host matches. Vanderbilt rounds out the SEC teams in the tournament field.