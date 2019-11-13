Hundreds tested for tuberculosis at Lexington Medical Center Facility

W. Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Medical Center notified a group of Lexington Oncology Infusion Center patients, staff and visitors who may have been in the same general area as someone who was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis.

According to a hospital spokesperson, those affected may have come in contact with the patient between August 19th and September 30th.

In total, hospital spokesperson Jennifer Wilson says the hospital worked with SCDHEC to test 308 patients, employees, and visitors who may have come in contact with the infected patient.

Wilson stresses that the Lexington Oncology Infusion Center is not located in the hospital’s main building but rather in Lexington Medical Park 3 which is located on the hospital’s West Columbia campus.