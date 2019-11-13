Townville school shooter in court for sentencing

(AP) – The teen who opened fire on an elementary school playground was in court Tuesday as sentencing in his murder case begins.

Prosecutors argued that Jesse Osborne, now 17 should spend the rest of his life in prison.

Osborne faces between 30 years and life for the 2016 shooting at his home and Townville Elementary School.

He pleaded guilty to killing his father and first grader Jacob Hall.

Another student and a teacher were also injured in the shooting.

Osborne has also been charged with escape after a hole about the size of a head was found in his cell.