SOURCE: USC BOT members meet with former Gamecock, current AD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A source told ABC Columbia Thursday afternoon that certain University of South Carolina Board of Trustees members are gauging the interest of former Gamecock and current George Mason Athletics Director Brad Edwards to replace Ray Tanner as USC’s athletics director.

According to the source, Edwards was brought in to meet with a few members of the board and was asked about the job during a recent home football game.

“Brad was brought in because of uncertainty about Ray Tanner’s future at USC,” according to a source.

The immediate role is also uncertain.

A source also told ABC Columbia that the board would likely want to “groom” Edwards to “eventually replace” Tanner as AD. Edwards would initially be brought in with a different job title in the administration.

A spokesman for the Board of Trustees was not immediately available for comment. ABC Columbia also reached out to Edwards who did not immediately respond to a call or email.

Edwards has strong ties to the University of South Carolina and would “absolutely be interested” in returning to USC.

He played for the Gamecocks in the late 1980’s, earning second-team All-American honors after the 1987 season. He went on to play free safety in the NFL for nine seasons after being drafted in the second round of the 1988 draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Edwards eventually worked at USC, rising to role of senior associate athletics director and chief financial officer, working directly with Steve Spurrier and Lou Holtz before eventually becoming Newberry College’s director of athletics for three years.

In 2012, he was named the AD at Jacksonville University and worked in the same position until he was named AD at George Mason in 2014.