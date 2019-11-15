The Columbia Museum of Art flies into Columbia Metropolitan Airport

Columbia, SC ( WOLO) — The next time you travel through the Columbia Metropolitan Airport you may notice a new art installation.

The Columbia Museum of Art partnered up with the airport to unveil its two newest exhibition including , Van Gogh and his inspirations as well as En Plein Air: Scenes of South Carolina which feature the works of four artists from the Palmetto state.

Organizers say additions to the airport like these are put in place to make your visit more enjoyable. The airport exhibition is complete with a multimedia tour, allowing travelers to take a deeper dive into the history and meaning behind each piece of art work.