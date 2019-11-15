Water main break causes temporary road closure in Town of Lexington

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the 100 block of West Butler Street where they say a water main break is affecting traffic.

If you do have to travel through the area, authorities ask that you stay alert of Town of Lexington personnel which are currently working to repair the issue.



The Police department included this map of the area on twitter to give drivers who are out and about or plan to go out later this evening, a better idea of where the current work is being done.

