Man suspected in jogger attack charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault

Cheraw, SC (AP) investigators say DNA evidence led to the arrest in the case of a jogger who was assaulted and choked while running in September.

Police in Cheraw say Eric Davis was arrested last week on charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping. Responding officers say the victim had been in a fight for her life and managed to get help from a passing motorist.

No word yet on when Davis is expected to make his next appearance in court. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.