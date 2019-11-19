Benedict fires football coach Mike White

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Benedict has fired its football coach Mike White, according to a spokesperson with the school.

The firing comes after a 1-9 season, White’s worst since going 0-10 in 2015. The school will begin searching for a replacement immediately.

“I want to thank Benedict for all the support,” White said in a phone call to ABC Columbia on Tuesday night. “But it’s a result-type business.”

In five seasons at Benedict, White compiled a 19-30 record, but he says Benedict’s cutbacks had a significant impact on the program.

The school whittled the football budget the last few years to allow just two full-time assistant coaches, a move that White says changed the future of the team.

“The cutbacks really got to us, but even so, I thought we had some good things going, so it was a surprise.”

White wouldn’t rule out coaching again in the future, but did not give a timetable for his return to the sidelines.