Lexington police investigate overnight burglary, kidnapping

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington police are asking for your help as they investigate a kidnapping, burglary and car theft that took place Tuesday morning.

Accordingto police, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Martel Drive around 1:30AM Tuesday for a burglary that had just occurred.

Arriving officers met with a female victim who reported that two unknown men wearing hoods over their faces, forced their way into her home through the back door. Once inside, she says they came into her bedroom and held her there as they stole several of her belongings.

According to police, among those items were a set of keys to her dark grey 2013 Honda Civic, which police say was also stolen before the took off.

The car has a South Carolina license plate that reads JRP- 822 with a Clemson Tiger paw on the passenger side rear window of the car.

Detectives say they have been able to track a purchase made with the victim’s credit card and later obtained video of this incident showing two black males, both of slender build believed to be in their early 20’s.

If you have any additional information that can help police track down the two suspects call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.