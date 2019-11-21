1 killed, 2 others injured in Lexington crash

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher has identified one of the victims killed during an afternoon collision Thursday.

Fisher says, 66 year old Donna Lesperance was killed when her car was struck by another vehicle around 12:30PM at the intersection of Fox Branch, Smith Pond and Rawl

Roads near Lexington.

According to Coroner Fisher, Ms. Lesperance of Lexington was driving down Fox Branch

Road and was in the process of crossing Smith Pond Road onto Rawl Road when official say another vehicle struck the side of her car.

Fisher says Ms. Lesperance was wearing a seat belt during the time of the crash, but still died as a result of her injuries. The driver and passenger of the other car were taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues investigating the incident.