Colleton Sheriff suspended by Governor after domestic violence indictment

By Drew Tripp

WALTERBORO, SC (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster has suspended Colleton County Sheriff R.A. “Andy” Strickland from office after a state grand jury returned a one-count indictment against Strickland on Thursday for a charge of second degree domestic violence.

Gov. McMaster has appointed SLED agent Lt. Charles L. Ghent to serve as sheriff until Strickland is acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a new sheriff is elected.

The Colleton County Sheriff position is up for reelection in 2020.

Strickland, who recently placed himself on paid leave, was arrested on November 9 by S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents in connection to the domestic violence charge.

The charge stems from a Nov. 7 incident at his home, in which Strickland reportedly punched a female household member repeatedly, took away her phone and damaged her vehicle in an attempt to keep her from seeking help or reporting the incident, according to the grand jury indictment.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office was informed of indictment Thursday morning, according to the Attorney General’s office. The Governor issued an executive order suspending Strickland shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Gov. McMaster has authority to suspend sheriffs if they are indicted by a grand jury on felony charges, or on charges related to “crimes of moral turpitude.”

The Attorney General’s office has issued multiple opinions that domestic violence in any degree constitutes “moral turpitude.”

Strickland has served as Colleton County Sheriff since 2012. He was reelected in 2016.