Santee Cooper wants to keep the state owned utility from being sold

Moncks Corner, SC (AP) —The leaders of state-owned utility Santee Cooper have approved a plan to convince lawmakers it should not be sold.

The company’s plan to reform will remain private for now. Several other private companies have put forward bids to either buy or manage Santee Cooper.

Now, state lawmakers will have to review the bids and determine the utility’s future once they reconvene during the 2020 session.

( Read more about the $15 million dollars the AP reported Santee Cooper paid to have study done to determine if they should sell back in July)