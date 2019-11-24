SC has not hired advocate pushed for after nuclear debacle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina agency hasn’t yet hired an attorney to argue for consumers over rate hikes and other utility matters, nearly 18 months after the position was created.

Lawmakers created the consumer advocate position as part of several reforms over utilities and power generation in the wake of billions of dollars lost when construction was ended on two nuclear reactors.

But the roughly $90,000 to hire the attorney wasn’t approved until the next budget year.

Department of Consumer Affairs spokeswoman Bailey Parker told The Post and Courier of Charleston the agency has posted the job twice and is now expanding its search nationwide to find a well-qualified lawyer.

In the meantime, the agency’s director and a different advocate have been arguing for ratepayers before the Public Service Commission.