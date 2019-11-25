10-year-old killed by another 10-year-old playing with gun

(AP) – Authorities in Lancaster County say a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed by another 10-year-old boy while playing by themselves on November 15th.

Deputies say the boys were playing in a Lancaster home when one fired the 9 millimeter gun at the other then carried him out of the home.

Authorities say the parent who hid the gun under a mattress has been charged with neglect.

Deputies are talking to prosecutors to determine what to do with the boy who fired the gun.