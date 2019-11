RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 5100 block of Percival Road.

James Dane, 46, was shot in the upper body around 4 a.m. on November 24.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.