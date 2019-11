COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police are investigating an early morning shooting near Fairfield Road.

Authorities say the incident happened around shortly before 4 a.m. on Rosedale Arch & Cabot Avenue near Fairfield Road and Ashley Street.

According to investigators, at least one person was injured in the shooting.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.