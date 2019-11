RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they have captured a suspect wanted for murder on Dubard-Boyle Road.

Authorities say they arrested Jaylen Bell, 18, today without incident and is charged with murder.

According to investigators, on November 24, Bell shot and killed Demetrius Floyd, 34, at a home on the 400 block of Dubard-Boyle Road.

Officials are investigating this incident.