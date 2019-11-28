Fatal collision on Thanksgiving at US 378 near Crossing Creek Road
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is killed in a single vehicle collision overnight on Thanksgiving.
Troopers say it happened at approximately 3:40 a.m. on U.S. 378 near Crossing Creek Road.
According to investigators, the driver’s vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seat-belt.
Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.