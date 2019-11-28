Fatal collision on Thanksgiving at US 378 near Crossing Creek Road

(Courtesy: ABC Columbia/Victor Ysisola) Fatal collision on U.S. 378

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is killed in a single vehicle collision overnight on Thanksgiving.

Troopers say it happened at approximately 3:40 a.m. on U.S. 378 near Crossing Creek Road.

According to investigators, the driver’s vehicle ran off the road and overturned.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seat-belt.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.