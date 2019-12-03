Gamecock quarterback Ryan Hilinski to have surgery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Sources confirmed to ABC Columbia Tuesday that Gamecock Quarterback Ryan Hilinski suffered a torn ACL and torn meniscus.

Hilinski received an MRI Monday which confirmed the tears and will likely have surgery this week.

According to the source, Hilinski suffered the injuries during the Georgia game on Oct. 12. The source also tells ABC Columbia the tears are “minor”, and Hilinski is expected back in 4-6 weeks.

The quarterback played through multiple injuries this season, including some sort of elbow injury. USC and Hilinski looked in to Tommy John surgery, but ultimately decided to only have the procedure done on his knee.

Hilinski’s injury now puts USC’s offensive woes this season into some perspective. The Gamecocks finished 96th in total offense and 75th in passing offense.