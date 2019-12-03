Suspects wanted for a string of burglaries in Cayce

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – Cayce Department of Public Safety officials need your help to find multiple suspects involved in a string of burglaries.

Authorities released surveillance video of an early morning burglary at a liquor store on Knox Abbott Drive, which took place on November 29th.

According to investigators, both suspects are also accused of breaking into other stores across Lexington county that same day.

If you know who they are please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.