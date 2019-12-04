Cost of Christmas trees still going up because of the 2008 recession

(CNN) – There are fewer Christmas trees to go around this season.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association two major tree-producing states, North Carolina and Oregon, have fewer trees to offer this year than in years past.

The organization says the shortage is due to the great recession. Farmers planted fewer trees in 2008 and 2009 because tree sales were down.

It takes about eight to ten years to grow a Christmas tree.

Tree growers say there are still enough trees to go around but the cost may go up. On average a real Christmas tree costs $80.