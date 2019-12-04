Mike Bobo steps down as football coach at Colorado State

Mike Bobo has agreed to step down as football coach at Colorado State after a second straight losing season.

The move was announced Wednesday by athletic director Joe Parker.

Bobo went 28-35 during his five seasons in Fort Collins. The Rams made the move five days after a 31-24 loss to No. 19 Boise State to conclude the season.

As part of his separation agreement, Bobo will receive $1.8 million payable in three payments. His contract was scheduled to run through the 2022 season.

Bobo’s tenure at Colorado State started fast as he led the Rams to three straight bowl games. But the Rams went 7-17 the past two seasons.

Bobo was 2-13 against rivals Colorado, Air Force and Wyoming.

“Unfortunately, the results the last couple of seasons have not been what we wanted,” Bobo said in a statement. “I can assure you this was not a reflection of the commitment and hard work that we all put into the program the last five years. Our players and coaches never quit and fought through the final whistle against Boise State. I am so proud of this entire team and staff for their incredible resolve.”

A coaching search is underway.