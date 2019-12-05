Former Red Bank Elementary teacher accused of sexual contact with a minor

Lexington, SC( WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department extricated a former Lexington elementary school teacher from Ecuador to to face charges of sexual contact with a minor.

According to authorities, 42 year old Hianlucas Isturiz Rodriguez, was engaged in sexual battery with a Red Bank Elementary School student on multiple occasions while working at the school between 2017.

According to arrest warrants, students and parents alike knew the suspect as “Señor Isturiz, who has now been is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon released a statement saying,

“Right after we obtained arrest warrants for Isturiz and shared this case with the public, we received a tip that he had fled the country,” “We immediately reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance in locating Isturiz and bringing him back to Lexington County.”

Authorities say Isturiz was arrested in Ecuador this summer and being held as he aaited extradition. He was brought back to Lexington County today, Thursday December 5th where he was taken in to custody.

Isturiz is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing scheduled for Friday.