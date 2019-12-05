Man gets 35 years for dismembering mother’s boyfriend while she helped hide remains

Cherokee, SC (AP) —A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2017 killing of his mother’s boyfriend whose body was found cut up in containers under her home.

Tuesday Charles Bridges pleaded guilty to murder after prosecutors say he was worried 51-year-old Gary Stone was hurting his mother.

Prosecutors say in November of 2017, Bridges arrived at his mothers home in Cherokee County fought, and then stabbed stone to death. Bridges mother, Dawn Wilkins pleaded guilty to helping her son dismember Stone and put his body parts in containers under her home.