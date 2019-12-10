Deputies searching for shooting suspect

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington deputies, the U.S. Marshals, and SLED are searching for a West Colubmia man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

Investigators say Jamel Higgs, 33, is wanted on several charges including attempted murder after they say he shot a man several times following an argument on Dec. 3rd at a Gaston mobile home park.

Deputies say they consider Higgs to be armed and dangerous and a threat to the community.

If you know where he is call the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.