Former Lexington teacher extradited back to SC from Ecuador denied bond

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A former Midlands Elementary School teacher was denied bond Tuesday on a third charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Lexington County deputies say Hianlucas Rodriguez is accused of having sexual contact with two students while working as a teacher at Red Bank Elementary school in 2016 and 2017.

Rodriguez was recently extradited from South America after fleeing the country.

