Chapin HS student charged with threats over alleged money dispute

Lexington Co.,SC — A 17 year old Chapin High School student is in hot water after Lexington deputies say he made threats to students at the school.

According to deputies who interviewed the male student, who is not being identified because of his age, claims he was involved in an argument that stemmed from money he claims was stolen from him.

Officials did not go into detail about specifics concerning the type of threat made.

ABC Columbia News has learned however, that the young man has been charged with making threats. After being interviewed he was released to the custody of his grandfather.

Authorities say he will have to appear in family court at a date yet to be announced.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.