Two women wanted for stealing mail from multiple addresses in Orangeburg

(Courtesy: OCSO) Security video image of the vehicle of the mail theft suspects on County Line Road.

(Courtesy: OCSO) Deputies search for two women accused of stealing and dumping mail in Orangeburg County.

(Courtesy: OCSO) Another location where Orangeburg County deputies say two women stole and dumped mail.





ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies are looking for two women accused of stealing mail from over two dozen addresses.

On Thursday, authorities say home security video taken near County Line Road caught images of a small white car belonging to the suspects.

According to investigators, they found opened mail dumped in various locations, where anything of value was removed.

Deputies say they need information on the vehicle or its occupants or any home security video from the County Line Road, Belvedere Road, Nelson Ferry Road areas from the public.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.