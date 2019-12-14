South Carolina commit Luke Doty wins 2019 Mr. Football Award

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — For the third straight year, South Carolina’s Mr. Football will be coming to play for the Gamecocks.

After securing commitments from Dakereon Joyner (2017) and Zacch Pickens (2018), South Carolina made it an even three in a row when Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty earned the award this afternoon at the North-South All-Star game.

Doty, who plans to graduate from Myrtle Beach High School this December and enroll at South Carolina in January, committed to the Gamecocks in July. He will officially sign his letter of intent on Wednesday, Dec. 18 to continue the impressive stretch of recruiting for the Gamecocks at the quarterback position.

His senior year was cut short due to an injury, but he still finished the season ranked as the No. 3 Dual-Threat Quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 2 overall player in the state of South Carolina behind Jordan Burch.