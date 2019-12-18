Caregiver accused of abusing elderly bedridden man

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Yemassee woman they say is accused of abusing a man she was responsible for taking care of in his Chapin home.

69 Year old Janet Allan was arrested Monday and charged with five counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult in connection with five incidents the arrest warrants claims date back to June.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says,

“Detectives have gathered evidence of Allan striking the 77-year-old man with her hand while she tried to feed him,…Investigators also said Allan struck the man to prevent him from getting out of his bed.”

Officials say the elderly man is expected to recover from injuries to his face, arms and leg.

Allan is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.