Hammond DL, state’s top recruit Jordan Burch commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Jordan Burch didn’t show his cards until the very end.

On Wednesday afternoon in front of family and friends at Hammond School, Burch, the nation’s top recruit, pledged to South Carolina for the class of 2020.

The five-star recruit chose USC over LSU, Clemson and Georgia.

“Jordan Burch, I think is a difference maker, an edge pass rusher that has a very high ceiling for development,” said ESPN national recruiting director Tom Luginbill Monday. “He’s going to be one of those players that I think is going to be a 265-pounder here in the next couple of years very quickly which, to me, is something that’s going to make him very, very difficult to deal with off the edge over the course of time.”

Burch visited South Carolina more than every other school in the mix.

He comes off a stretch of three-straight state championships with the Hammond Skyhawks.