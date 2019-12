Lexington Police need help identifying man accused of shoplifting

Lexington, SC (WOLO) –Lexington Police are hoping you can help them identify a man they say is suspected of stealing several items from a Town of Lexington Target December 13th. Take a look at the store’s surveillance video below and see if you recognize him.

If you know him, or know of his whereabouts you’re asked to call Lexington Police or Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC