Pelion man gets 20 years for DUI crash that killed cousin

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — 41 Steven Mays will spend the next 20 years behind bars for killing his cousin during a 2018 DUI crash.

The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor says 41 year old Steven Mays, Jr. was speeding along highway 178 when he lost control of the pickup truck he was driving, struck a ditch causing the truck to overturn multiple times. His passenger and cousin, 40 year old Robert Mays was ejected from the car and killed from injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers say Mays blood alcohol level was .15. Mays plead guilty to Felony DUI resulting in death, which in South Carolina is considered a violent crime and a no parole offense.

Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Todd Wagoner released a brief statement saying,