Deadly overnight shooting at Lexington holiday party

Lexington,SC. —- Police officers in Lexington are looking for a man they say opened fire at the Southern Dreams Realty business along Gantt Street.

Police say Friday night around 11:36pm, they were dispatched to a shooting.

Once police arrived, they say officers found a man who had been shot, lying on the ground in the parking lot of the business.

Police say witnesses told them a holiday party had been going on when two males got into a physical altercation.

Police say one male shot the other male, resulting in fatal injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers

PHONE TIP – Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372.)