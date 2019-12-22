Bolden leads South Carolina past No. 9 Virginia, 70-59

scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half andhad 10 of his 14 in the second to help South Carolina beat No. 9 Virginia 70-59 on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (8-4) led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points. The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way.

Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts.

Justin Minaya added 12 points for South Carolina, 10 after halftime.

KEY STATS

> South Carolina’s offense was efficient and effective against the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense, scoring 70 points (most allowed by UVA this season) while shooting 55 percent (27-for-49) from the floor. UVA came into the contest allowing just 44.2 points per game.

> The Gamecocks were effective on the other end of the court as well, forcing 19 turnovers by the Cavaliers which led to 23 points. Carolina held UVA scoreless the final 2:15 of the game.